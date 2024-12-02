ICT orders to produce ex-ministers Amu, Qamrul on Dec 4

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today ordered prison authorities to produce former ministers Amir Hossain Amu and Advocate Qamrul Islam before it on December 4.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order, allowing a plea of the prosecution.

Confirming the information to BSS, Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman said the tribunal issued the production warrant under ICT BD miscellaneous case 03/2024.

The two former ministers are likely to be shown arrested in a case filed over murder, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed by the last Awami League government while trying to quell the student-led July-August mass uprising.

A team of detectives from the detective branch (DB) of police arrested the former Jhalokati-2 lawmaker from the city’s Pashchim Dhanmondi area on November 6.

He was placed on a six-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of trader Abdul Wadud in the city’s New Market area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Police on November 18 arrested Advocate Qamrul from a house in the Uttara Sector-12 area. He was later placed on an eight-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud.