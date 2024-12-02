বাংলা
Monday, December 2, 2024
Home » ICT orders to produce ex-ministers Amu, Qamrul on Dec 4
National

ICT orders to produce ex-ministers Amu, Qamrul on Dec 4

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today ordered prison authorities to produce former ministers Amir Hossain Amu and Advocate Qamrul Islam before it on December 4.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order, allowing a plea of the prosecution.

Confirming the information to BSS, Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman said the tribunal issued the production warrant under ICT BD miscellaneous case 03/2024.

The two former ministers are likely to be shown arrested in a case filed over murder, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed by the last Awami League government while trying to quell the student-led July-August mass uprising.

   

A team of detectives from the detective branch (DB) of police arrested the former Jhalokati-2 lawmaker from the city’s Pashchim Dhanmondi area on November 6.

He was placed on a six-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of trader Abdul Wadud in the city’s New Market area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Police on November 18 arrested Advocate Qamrul from a house in the Uttara Sector-12 area. He was later placed on an eight-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud.

