Friday, January 17, 2025
World News

Israel PM office says 'deal to release the hostages' reached

by Mir Shakil
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that a “deal to release the hostages” had been reached and that he had ordered the political-security cabinet to convene later in the day.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed by the negotiating team that agreements have been reached on a deal to release the hostages,” his office said in a statement a day after accusing Hamas of attempting to extort last-minute concessions. It added that after the meeting of the political-security cabinet on Friday the government would “convene to approve the deal”.

