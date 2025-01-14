বাংলা
Thursday, January 16, 2025
National

Met office predicts dry weather over country

written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted weather may remain dry for the next 24 hours over the country begins from this morning.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country”, said the forecast which begins from 9am.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

Light to moderate fog may occur over the country during late night to morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded 09.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sunsets today at 05:32 pm and rises tomorrow at 06:43 am in the capital.

