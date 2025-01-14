President urges Kuwait to recruit more Bangladeshi manpower

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged Kuwait government to recruit more skilled and semi-skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

He made the call when the ambassador-designate of the oil-rich Middle Eastern country Kuwait in Dhaka Ali Tunyan Abdul Wahab Hamadah presented his credentials to the President at Bangabhaban this noon.

Noting that Kuwait is hosting over 3.50 lakh Bangladeshi workers, the Head of the State expressed gratitude for the recruitment of skilled professionals, including nurses and technical staff.

He suggested exploring ways to build on the 2023 Bangladeshi nurses and technical staff to meet Kuwait’s growing demand for skilled manpower.

President’s press secretary Md Sarwar Alam briefed the newsmen subsequently.

President Shahabuddin sought more investment of the State of Kuwaiti in Bangladesh to explore opportunities in Bangladesh’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and some other sectors, including shipbuilding, energy, infrastructure development and pharmaceuticals.

On the energy and development cooperation, he also put emphasis on Bangladesh’s immediate need for refined petroleum products and requested Kuwait’s support in meeting these demands at a affordable price.

Bangladesh President expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s principled stance on the Rohingya crisis and its significant humanitarian contribution to Bangladesh’s efforts to host over one million displaced Myanmar citizens.

He sought continued support from Kuwait, both bilaterally and in multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN) and OIC, for the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to their motherland.

The President recalled Bangladesh’s role in Kuwait’s liberation during the Gulf War in 1991 as a testament to enduring friendship between the two countries.

The President acknowledged the contribution of Bangladeshi Armed Forces personnel deployed in Kuwait Armed Forces and expressed willingness to expand this partnership.

Referring to Bangladesh’s bilateral ties with Kuwait is very excellent, he expressed the desire to further enhance the existing friendly and cooperative relationship between two states.

Bangladesh President extended his invitation to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to pay an official visit to Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.

The new Ambassador lauded the contribution of Bangladeshi manpower in Kuwait, terming them hard-working and dedicated.

He sought cooperation of the President in discharging his assignment in Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Md Jasim Uddin, President’s Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury and Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam were present there.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiments (PGR) provided the ambassador with an ‘honor guard’ as part of the state ceremony.