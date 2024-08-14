Murders during student agitation to be tried in ICT: Law Adviser

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today said that the interim government has decided to try the killings during the mass movement of the students and the people in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

“The interim government has taken preparations to investigate these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations (UN). The murders conducted within the period from July 1 to August 5 will be tried by the International Crimes Tribunal,” he said at a press conference at the Secretariat here this morning.

“We looked into the incidents of random firing and killings to find the fact whether there is the scope to prosecute tit as a crime against humanity. We are working to try the July-August massacres under the International Criminal Tribunal Act 1973, (amended in 2009, and 2013). Under this Act, all those involved in the killings, those ordered them and those assisted them in various ways, can be brought to justice,” he added.

Stating that an investigation team will work under the full supervision of the United Nations to ensure complete transparency and impartiality, he said, “None of the outgoing government involved in the murder will be exempted.”

The adviser also said that the cases those are false and were filed to harass people during the movement will be withdrawn by tomorrow, and other remaining cases will be withdrawn by August 31.

Also, a list of regulatory laws including the Cyber ??Security Act has been made and these laws will be repealed or amended keeping the human rights in mind, Dr Nazrul said.

While asked about the trial of money laundering accused, the law advisor said, “We are determined to prosecute any kind of crime. Of course, we will do whatever necessary to bring back those who have taken people’s money and bring them to justice.”