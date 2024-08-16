Action to be taken against army men for misconduct with people: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release today said legal action will be taken if any army personnel misbehaves with people.

According to the ISPR release, some videos showing misconduct by army personnel with some people have been published on various social media.

“Such incidents are completely unexpected and undesirable, which the Bangladesh Army never supports,” it said.

It is to be noted that the process of identifying the guilty army members is already underway. Legal action will be taken against the members found guilty after analysing the data.