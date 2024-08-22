Thousands marooned, one dead as flood hits six districts

As many as 1,90,000 families have been marooned and one person dead as flood affected six districts due to onrush of upstream water and nonstop rain over the last few days.

A person was drowned in flood water at Fulgazi upazila in Feni district, according to a statement of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry issued at 10am today.

A total of 43 upazilas under Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali and Moulvibazar districts are witnessing flood while as many as 17882 people and 3486 shelter centers have been given shelter to 1359 shelter centers.

A total of 309 medical teams have been opened for providing treatment to affected people.

Taka 1,42,00,000 (cash), 8550 metric tonnes of rice and 8000 packets of dry foods have been allotted for the flood affected districts.

Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has opened a control room for providing information and support. Control room’s number is 0255101115.

Deputy commissioners of flood affected districts have been asked to work together in coordination with coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Army, medical teams and other volunteers.

Army and Navy members have been deployed in flood affected areas in Feni. A total of 160 members of army and 40 rescue vessels have been sent.

Besides, more vessels have been brought and BGB members have also been deployed.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today issued an emergency warning for heavy rainfall due to active monsoon mainly in southern regions of the country including the capital and Mymensingh district in the midst of the current flood situation.

“Due to active monsoon, heavy (44-88 mm per 24hrs) to very heavy (>89 mm per 24hrs) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, during the next 48 hours commencing 10:00 am today,” the warning said.

“Due to heavy rainfall, land slide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram division,” it added.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today,” said the daily BMD weather bulletin issued this morning.