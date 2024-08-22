13pc of mobile network sites down in flood-affected areas: Nahid

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam today informed that 13 percent of the mobile network sites was down in the flood-affected areas while the network has disrupted in several upazilas due to damage of optical fibers.

“The electricity was cut off in several areas where generators are being used (to ensure power supply). If the network goes completely down, 10 VSATs are ready for deployment,” the adviser was quoted as he saying in a press release issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Nahid, also adviser for posts, telecommunications and information technology, said instructions have been given to make the mobile network available in the flood affected areas.