বাংলা
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » UN fact-finding report on July atrocities by mid-Feb: Türk
National

UN fact-finding report on July atrocities by mid-Feb: Türk

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has said the UN fact-finding report on the atrocities during the July-August uprising is at final stage and would be released by mid-February.

The UN high commissioner made the comments when he called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss mountain city of Davos.

Türk said the report would also be shared with the Bangladesh side ahead of its publication from the UN rights office in Geneva.

Prof Yunus thanked the UN rights office for investigating the crimes committed during the student-led uprising.

He said reports of the six major independent reform commissions would also come out at around the same time.

These reports might serve to complement each other, he observed.

The chief adviser urged the UN human rights chief for his support in resolving the Rohingya crisis, which has worsened in recent months following the influx of tens of thousands of new refugees from Myanmar.

While assuring of his full support, Türk said he was in conversation with relevant stakeholders, including UN special envoy on Myanmar, Julie Bishop, in this regard.

Prof Yunus called for creating an UN-overseen safe zone inside Myanmar’s Rakhine side in an effort to stop the fresh influx of Rohingyas.

He referred to the upcoming high-level conference on the Rohingya crisis, saying it will bring global focus to one of the worst humanitarian crises.

Türk agreed that such a conference is very important to bring back the lost focus of the international community on the crisis.

Lamiya Morshed, SDG Coordinator of the Bangladesh government, and Tareq Ariful Islam, Bangladesh’s Permanent Ambassador to Geneva, also attended the meeting.

You may also like

Govt wants to ensure secure investment for new entrepreneurs: Chief Adviser

Old incident of Hindu elderly man killing falsified as recent one

Khalilur urges Rohingyas to raise unified position ahead of UN conference

Charter of new Bangladesh to be formed: Chief Adviser

President urges Kuwait to recruit more Bangladeshi manpower

Met office predicts dry weather over country

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Govt wants to ensure secure investment for new entrepreneurs: Chief Adviser
Israel PM office says ‘deal to release the hostages’ reached
Old incident of Hindu elderly man killing falsified as recent one
Khalilur urges Rohingyas to raise unified position ahead of UN conference

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More