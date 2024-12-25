Most Advisors Lack Understanding of Governance: VP Nur

Nurul Haque Nur, President of Gono Odhikar Parishad and former VP of DUCSU, said, “We have overthrown fascism and formed a new government. However, even after four and a half months, the government’s performance has not met the expectations of the people. The public has faced a major shock. Is this the government they formed? People expected a revolutionary government comprising the brave revolutionaries who participated in the street movements and struggles. But instead, we got a government formed by friends and familiar circles. Even so, we welcomed it.”

He made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon while addressing a discussion titled “July Revolution and Politics of Public Aspirations in Building a New Bangladesh,” held at a community center in Brahmanbaria district town. The discussion was organized by the Brahmanbaria district committee of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Nurul Haque Nur further stated, “The government has not yet been able to improve law and order or streamline the administration. It has failed to control the prices of essential commodities, and syndicates still dominate the market. Sheikh Hasina has fallen, so why is the police failing to control the law and order situation now? Why do syndicates still operate in the market? The reason is that most members of the advisory council are inexperienced and lack understanding of governance. The state is a political institution, and priority must be given to politicians in governing the state.”

Nur also said, “The country’s bureaucracy is largely responsible for Sheikh Hasina’s fascism. SPs (Superintendents of Police) and DCs (Deputy Commissioners) remain in their positions. Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League have left the country. Many of them have cases against them and have been arrested. But how many SPs, DCs, UNOs (Upazila Nirbahi Officers), or OCs (Officer-in-Charge) have been arrested? These SPs, DCs, UNOs, and OCs were accomplices in Sheikh Hasina’s misdeeds. Alongside Sheikh Hasina’s trial, government officials and employees who were collaborators in fascism must also be brought to justice. He called on the government to bring Sheikh Hasina, the mastermind of genocide, back to the country through strong negotiations with India and hang her to set an example on the world stage.”

The discussion was presided over by Kazi Raziur Rahman, Convener of Brahmanbaria Gono Odhikar Parishad. It was also addressed by senior council member of Gono Odhikar Parishad Abu Hanif, Dhaka Divisional Organizing Secretary Tofazzal Hossain, and President of Shramik Odhikar Parishad Abdur Rahman, among others.