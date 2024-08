Police today arrested former law minister Anisul Huq and ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment affairs adviser Salman F Rahman in a case filed with the New Market Police Station here.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division Deputy Commissioner Md Faruque Hossain confirmed the development to BSS.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them from Sadarghat area of the capital city while they were trying to flee through river route, he said.