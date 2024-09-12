বাংলা
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Begum Khaleda Zia taken to hospital for medical check-up
Politics

Begum Khaleda Zia taken to hospital for medical check-up

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 0 minutes read

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital here for regular medical check-up.

She reached the hospital at 1:40 am today leaving her Firoza residence in the capital’s Gulshan after 1:00 am, BNP’s media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told BSS quoting her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP Chairperson’s medical check-up will be done as per the consultation of the medical board.

You may also like

Hasina sued over attempt to murder lawyer in 2013

Quader among 75 sued for killing school student in Uttara

Travel ban imposed on former ministers and MP’s

BNP’s 46th founding anniversary today

Murder case filed against Hasina, 312 others in Munshiganj

Hasina, 21 others sued over killing of City University student

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Hasina sued over attempt to murder lawyer in 2013
Govt forms taskforce for just, sustainable, dynamic economy
US Senate Majority whip expresses support to Prof Yunus
Indian Line of Credit projects to continue: Salehuddin

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More