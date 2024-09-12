Begum Khaleda Zia taken to hospital for medical check-up

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital here for regular medical check-up.

She reached the hospital at 1:40 am today leaving her Firoza residence in the capital’s Gulshan after 1:00 am, BNP’s media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told BSS quoting her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP Chairperson’s medical check-up will be done as per the consultation of the medical board.