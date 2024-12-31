Dhaka discusses upcoming Rohingya conference with UNGA President

Dhaka has discussed the modalities and objectives of the upcoming International Conference on the Rohingya Crisis, to be convened by the UN in 2025 as per a UN General Assembly consensus resolution adopted this year.

The discussion has taken place at a meeting between High Representative of the Chief Adviser on Rohingya Crisis and Priority Issues Dr. Khalilur Rahman and President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Ambassador Philemon Yang in New York on Monday, according to a message received here today.

The initiative for the conference was proposed by Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his address at the UN General Assembly in September 2024.

The objective of the conference is to foster a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the Rohingya crisis.

Dr. Rahman reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to fully supporting the UN in organizing the conference.

He informed Ambassador Yang about the growing interest within the international community regarding the event and its potential outcomes.

He also briefed the UNGA president on recent political developments in the region, highlighting Bangladesh’s proactive efforts to engage all stakeholders in achieving the sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya population.

The discussion underscored the urgency of initiating early repatriation of the Rohingya, emphasizing its critical importance for regional peace and stability.

Additionally, both sides highlighted the need for enhanced humanitarian assistance to Rakhine State, particularly in light of recent developments in the region.

Ambassador Yang commended Bangladesh’s active role in addressing critical global issues within the UN framework.

As the convener of the International Conference, he pledged his full support to ensure maximum participation and a pragmatic outcome aimed at resolving the crisis.

He also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Rahman for his proactive engagement and reiterated his willingness to collaborate closely in organizing the conference.

Organising the high level international conference marks a significant step forward in the global effort to address the Rohingya crisis and reflects the commitment of both Bangladesh and the United Nations to a peaceful and sustainable resolution.