Keep prices of essentials at tolerable level during Ramadan: CA asks officials

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today instructed field-level officials to work diligently to keep the prices of essentials at a tolerable level and ensure their smooth supply during the upcoming Ramadan.

“Ramadan is coming up; you will have to keep a special eye on the market prices centering Ramadan. Work not only on the market prices but also explore ways to simplify the transportation of goods,” he said.

He came up with the directives during a videoconference at the Chief Adviser’s Office here with officials from 31 districts in four divisions.

Dr Yunus stressed the need for maintaining law and order, fostering communal harmony, ensuring the preservation of agricultural products, facilitating fertilizer supply, and maintaining peace in industrial zones.

Officials from Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions participated in the conference.

A total of 19 officials, including divisional commissioners, police commissioners, range police chiefs, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police spoke at the event.

The Chief Adviser said the feedback and opinions shared by the officials would assist the government in making decisions.

“This is my first opportunity to interact with you. I have learned a lot and informed myself about many issues. This will help us in our work,” he said.

He also said several of the 15 commissions, established to bring reforms, would soon submit their reports.

Following these submissions, he said discussions with political parties and citizens will start, paving the way for an electoral atmosphere in the country.

Prof Yunus also instructed field officials to remain vigilant about potential reactions to the reforms to ensure their peaceful implementation.

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid moderated the event, announcing that the Chief Adviser would soon hold a similar videoconference with officials from the remaining 33 districts of the other four divisions.