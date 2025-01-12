বাংলা
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Fire in Tejgaon truck stand garage under control, 6 trucks gutted

by Salauddin

A fire broke out in a garage of the city’s Tejgaon truck stand this morning, and was brought under control.

The fire originated around 8:05 am, Talha Bin Zasim, media wing officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence told BSS.

Three fire engines from Tejgaon fire stations rushed to the place of occurrence within five minutes and brought the fire under complete control after one-hour frantic efforts at 9 in the morning, he said.

Six trucks were gutted in the fire ,Zasim said,adding that but there were no casualties.

The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.

