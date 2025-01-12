Govt. to support enrich country’s film industry: Nahid

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said the government would extend all cooperation to enrich the country’s film industry.

He said this while inaugurating 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival arranged by Rainbow Chalachchitra Sangsad (RCS) at National Museum auditorium.

Calling for highlighting the history and culture of Bangladesh before the world, Nahid said the film festival will serve as an important medium for cultural exchange.

Besides, through this festival, the new generation will have the opportunity to get an idea about international quality films, he added.

The advisor said films are not just a medium of entertainment but also an important key to social change.

Nahid, also in charge of the posts, telecommunications and information technology, said the July uprising played an important role in restoring democracy in Bangladesh.

He called the filmmakers to make movies on the July uprising.

Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen and festival director Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal spoke on the inaugural session with Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Jalal Ahmed in the chair.

A total of 220 films of 75 countries will be screened in the nine-day festival.