Saturday, August 31, 2024
Murder case filed against Hasina, 312 others in Munshiganj

A case has been filed today at Sadar Police Station of the district against 313 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its front organisations, in connection with the killing of one Dipjol Sardar during the anti-discrimination student movement here.

Shefali Begum, grandmother of the victim, filed the murder case as the plaintiff at the police station this morning.

The other prime accused are former Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, ex-lawmaker of Munshiganj Mohammad Faisal Biplab, Munshiganj District AL President Md. Mohiuddin, its General Secretary Lutfor Rahman, former lawmakers Sagufta Yasmin Emily, Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das and former Sadar Upazila Chairman Anisuzzaman.

Apart from this, the accused in the case also included 200-300 more unidentified people including leaders and activists of upazila Awami League and other organisations.

   

According to the case statement, on August 4, 2024 during the anti- discrimination student movement in supermarket area of the district town, Dipzal was shot by Sajjad Hossain Sagar, general secretary of Munshiganj Municipal Chhatra League, and succumbed to his injuries.

Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Harunur Rashid confirmed the matter.

