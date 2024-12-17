বাংলা
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
National

National polls by June 30, 2026 as per CA’s roadmap: Shafiqul

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the next general elections will be held by June 30, 2026 as per the roadmap announced by the Chief Adviser.

“The Chief Adviser has declared a clear roadmap from which it is evident that the polls will be held by June 30, 2026. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to fix specific time and date,” he told a press briefing here.

The regular press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy this evening.

In his address to nation on December 16 (Saturday), Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the next national elections can be arranged at a time between the end of 2025 and first half of 2026.

   

“Broadly speaking, the election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026,” he said in a televised speech.

At today’s press briefing, the press secretary reiterated that those whose hands were stained with blood during the July-August movement would be brought to justice.

“Those whose hands were stained with blood will face justice – there will be no pardon for them. Anyone involved in the July-August massacres will be brought to justice irrespective of their political identities,” he said.

Alam said justice will be served against those involved in killings and enforced disappearances of people, regardless of their affiliations.

   

