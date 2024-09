Travel ban imposed on former ministers and MP’s

Eighteen former ministers and eight former members of parliament (MPs) were banned from travelling abroad until further notice by a court here, as per two separate applications made by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) today.

ACC deputy directors– Md Jahangir Alam and Md Mostafizur Rahman– applied separately seeking travel ban on the 18 former ministers and eight lawmakers.

Following the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order.

The former ministers and state and deputy ministers who have been banned from leaving the country are former foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, former Expatriates and Welfare minister Imran Ahmed, former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, former Law Minister Anisul Haque, former LGRD minister M Tajul Islam, former religious affairs minister Faridul Haque Khan, former textiles minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, former water resources minister Anwar Hossain, former information minister Hasanul Haque Inu, former power, energy, and mineral resources state minister Nasrul Hamid, former state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, former state minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for Primary and Mass Education M Zakir Hossain, former deputy minister for water resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, former state minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, former state minister of disaster management and relief Dr Enamur Rahman, former state minister for disaster management and relief Md Mohibur Rahman and

former state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell.

Besides, former parliamentarians– Benzir Ahmed, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Shahidul Islam Bokul, AKM Sarwar Jahan, Sheikh Afil Uddin, Meher Afroze Chumki, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon and Sheikh Helal Uddin were also barred from crossing the country’s borders.