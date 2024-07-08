Five crushed to death under train wheels in Narsingdi

Five people were believed to be crushed to death under the wheels of a mail train departed from Chattogram in Raipura upazila of the district this morning, an official said.

“Five persons were presumed to be crushed to death under the wheels of Dhaka-bound mail train ‘Turna-Nishita’ leaving Chattogram at 5.45am”, said Methikanda Station Master Ashrat Ali.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from Khakhchak area of Palashtoli union in Raipura upazila around 10.30am.

All the deceased are male as their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, the local people saw the bodies lying in Khakhchak area at around 8am, the station master said.

Police so far could not confirm whether they were crushed falling off the roof of the train or while sitting beside the level crossing.

“Being informed, police rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying scattered beside Dhaka-bound rail track. Locals could not identify them. The deceased are believed to be inhabitants from the distant areas,” said Additional Police Super (Raipura Circle) Afsan Alam.

“Three trains were operated to Dhaka before recovering the bodies. The incident is believed to happen by any of the three trains. PBI has been called on to confirm the identities of the deceased. We are exclusively looking into the matter”, he said.