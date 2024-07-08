বাংলা
Monday, July 8, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home District Five crushed to death under train wheels in Narsingdi
District

Five crushed to death under train wheels in Narsingdi

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 1 minutes read

Five people were believed to be crushed to death under the wheels of a mail train departed from Chattogram in Raipura upazila of the district this morning, an official said.

“Five persons were presumed to be crushed to death under the wheels of Dhaka-bound mail train ‘Turna-Nishita’ leaving Chattogram at 5.45am”, said Methikanda Station Master Ashrat Ali.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from Khakhchak area of Palashtoli union in Raipura upazila around 10.30am.

All the deceased are male as their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, the local people saw the bodies lying in Khakhchak area at around 8am, the station master said.

Police so far could not confirm whether they were crushed falling off the roof of the train or while sitting beside the level crossing.

“Being informed, police rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying scattered beside Dhaka-bound rail track. Locals could not identify them. The deceased are believed to be inhabitants from the distant areas,” said Additional Police Super (Raipura Circle) Afsan Alam.

“Three trains were operated to Dhaka before recovering the bodies. The incident is believed to happen by any of the three trains. PBI has been called on to confirm the identities of the deceased. We are exclusively looking into the matter”, he said.

You may also like

Five killed as bus plunges into ditch in Cumilla

Five persons including four women killed in Gopalganj road accident

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 16 killed in strike on UN school
Light to moderate rain likely to occur across country
White House says zero chance Biden will withdraw
Putin and Xi headline summit with anti-Western stance

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More